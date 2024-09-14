4 Veterans chosen to lay wreath at The Tomb of Unknown Soldier on upcoming Honor Flight

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — On October 5, more than 60 veterans will travel to Washington D.C. on an Honor Flight to visit the memorials dedicated to their service.

Honor Flights send WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans to our nation’s capital for an all-expenses paid trip.

For several years, Toyota’s Georgetown plant has sponsored Kentucky Honor Flights out of the Bluegrass Airport.

Ahead of the upcoming flight, Toyota invited four of the participating veterans to the plant for a tour and special announcement.

After a breakfast and introductions, Hib Theriault, Charles Thomas, Elisabeth Taylor, and Bruce Gordon learned that they had been chosen to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during their visit on October 5.

“To think I would be laying one of the wreaths is very impressive. It's a great honor, it's one I totally did not expect, this whole thing I didn’t expect,” said Gordon, who served in the U.S. Airforce.

Toyota Manufacturing Motor Manufacturing Kentucky president and a veteran himself, Kerry Creech shared his excitement for the veterans, “They get to see it like they'd never be able to see it as an individual, and when they get home, it really goes to show how much our people at TMMK care about our veterans. For me....I get emotional because of it.”

After the announcement, the veterans boarded a tram for a special tour of the Toyota plant. As they traveled through the facility, Toyota employees formed a line, cheering and showing their appreciation for the veterans.

“I'm amazed at Toyota and the reception they gave us because that is really impressive to ride through a major manufacturing facility, all lined up, showing their thanks and appreciation, that was very impressive,” said Thomas, an Army veteran.

“Let's put it this way, I'm not sure there are words, there's just emotion,” said Theriault.

In just three weeks, 66 veterans will take flight on the trip of a lifetime. The flight consists of mostly Vietnam veterans with several Korean War veterans.

“As emotional as it was today, it's probably going to be very emotional on that day also,” said Taylor.

The public is invited to welcome the veterans home when they return to Blue Grass Airport on October 5 at 7:15 p.m.

You can learn more about the upcoming flight and information on future flights here.