400 Mile Sale runs through Sunday, draws shoppers from out of state

(LEX 18) — For the next three days, thousands of Kentuckians will shop until they drop at the 400 Mile Sale along Highway 68.

Thursday was just the beginning of the weekend-long sale, which runs from McCracken County in western Kentucky to Mason County in the northeast, so it wasn't too busy just yet. But LEX 18 met shoppers who had traveled from out of state to find some deals.

Tracy Forbes traveled from South Carolina and spent the morning looking for vintage items like enamelware. Others were searching for old game systems.

They found multiple vendors at the Servant Heart Farm in Wilmore, where Judy Woolums greeted visitors.

"It's just always so interesting to meet people and see what they have to say about this area," she said. "We have antiques. We have "mantiques," if you know what those are. They're rustic things men love. We have new things, we have old things, we have collectibles."

For more information about the sale, visit 400mile.com.