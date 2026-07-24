4th annual Jubilee Jobs Fair in Lexington helps break down barriers to employment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The 4th annual Jubilee Jobs Fair in central Kentucky is connecting job seekers with employers — including people with criminal backgrounds, substance abuse disorders, or other possible barriers to employment.

Mason King, CEO of Jubilee Jobs, said the event is designed to eliminate the obstacles that stand between a person and a job offer.

"Absolutely. Employers say, 'we need people.' Well, I've got the people to find," King said.

Many of the employers at the fair pay, on average, about double Kentucky's minimum wage rate. King said the event's track record speaks for itself.

"We've seen people who have secured employment in the past three years of doing this event, many of whom are still maintaining employment, and in fact, have moved up within their companies," King said.

Companies from across central Kentucky set up at the fair to meet with anyone who came looking for work. Elliot Shelton, a job seeker who is new to Lexington, said the event gave him hope.

"Oh, I think it's a great opportunity for a person to come out and find jobs, opportunities," Shelton said.

King said the mission goes beyond simply filling open positions.

"We're trying to find people dignifying work with career pathways. Many of our vendors here today, that's exactly what they do," King said.

Jubilee Jobs welcomes anyone facing employment challenges — whether they are new to the area, have young children, or are navigating other personal circumstances.

Michael Berk is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Michael at michael.berk@wlex.tv

