4 Cincinnati men face charges after chaotic burglary at Castle & Key Distillery

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Castle and Key Distillery in Versailles had just wrapped up a wedding on August 23, but just when the distillery thought their night was over, they quickly realized it had just begun.

Versailles Police say officers and the distillery's security were led on an all-night manhunt after four Cincinnati men, all under the influence, broke into the facility and led officers on a chaotic chase across the property.

According to Versailles Police, three of the men — 20-year-old Gabriel Rinier, 19-year-old Justin Link, and 20-year-old Christopher Collins — broke into the distillery and stole a bottle of bourbon.

Body camera footage obtained by LEX 18 shows the suspects "scattered like cockroaches" when police arrived, with officers pursuing them through the darkness.

The intoxicated burglars caused significant damage during their crime spree. Police say they damaged a distillery delivery truck and attempted to escape using a Castle & Key golf cart, damaging the ignition in the process. Officers also discovered what appeared to be a television sitting in the grass.

The chase led police throughout the property's challenging terrain as the suspects tried to evade capture.

Rinier was caught first and faces multiple charges, including two counts of burglary, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, public intoxication, and fleeing or evading law enforcement. He told police they had been partying in Anderson County before spontaneously deciding to drive to the distillery.

After nearly two hours of searching, officers tracked down Collins and Link hiding in nearby bushes. Both face similar charges, including burglary, possession of burglary tools, and fleeing or evading law enforcement.

A fourth man missed the entire ordeal — he was passed out drunk in the car and was only charged with an alcohol misdemeanor. A fifth individual seen on security cameras managed to escape.

The day after the break-in, Versailles detectives returned to search the area. Thanks to a GoPro camera the suspects left behind, police identified the fifth suspect and gathered additional evidence.

Versailles Police Chief Rob Young praised his officers for their commitment during the extensive search and successful apprehension of the suspects.

The incident serves as a costly lesson for the culprits, who now face serious felony charges for what one officer described as their "dumb" decision.

