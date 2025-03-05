5 years later, schools continue to recover from COVID-19 pandemic

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The COVID-19 pandemic has left lasting effects on many aspects of life, including education.

In Clark County schools, the differences brought on by the pandemic might not be immediately noticeable, but significant changes have taken place since 2020.

Superintendent Dustin Howard remembers the initial uncertainty.

"As a parent, I didn't understand it. As a principal at the time, I didn't understand where we would be five years later," Howard said.

Following national trends, Kentucky's test scores reflect the impact of the pandemic, with noticeable drops in reading and math scores among eighth graders.

Educators, however, see the changes in students beyond just academic performance.

"You're trying to educate a population of students that have a year and a half long gap in their instruction and their social upbringing as well," said Tom Swart, assistant principal at Robert D. Campbell Junior High, where current students were in second and third grade at the onset of the pandemic.

Clark County Schools are focusing on more than just academics.

A $250,000 grant allowed the district to hire five new mental health counselors.

The districts is also looking to the future, investing in Pre-K to improve Kindergarten readiness.

Programs like the "Amazing Shake," which teaches professional skills, are helping the county's teens build confidence and social skills.

"I think we must ensure that the whole child is considered within our school system," said Amber Murphy, an instructional specialist for the district.

Parental involvement is also a key focus.

Last year, 28% of students in Kentucky were considered "chronically absent" by the Kentucky Department of Education, up from 18% in 2019.

Superintendent Howard is working to engage families to ensure students attend school regularly.

"I think the key, again, is working with parents, making sure that we open our doors back up to parents, instead of everything saying we'll send something home in a folder," he said.

As Clark County adapts to post-pandemic life, Howard remains optimistic about the future.

"I mean, I get excited talking about it, at least here in Clark County," he said, confident that the district is moving towards a brighter future for its students.