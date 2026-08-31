$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — A $50,000 Powerball lottery ticket was sold just outside of Louisville in LaGrange from Saturday's drawing.

The Kentucky lottery says there are now six $50,000 winning tickets that have not been claimed.

Here's a list of the unclaimed tickets



March 14: $50,000 in Franklin

March 21: $50,000 in Hopkinsville

July 25: $50,000 KY Lottery Online

Aug. 19: $50,000 win in Florence

Aug. 24: $50,000 win in Hopkinsville

Aug. 29: $50,000 win in La Grange

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

The current Powerball jackpot is estimated at $131 Million with the next drawing set for Monday night, Aug. 31 at 11 p.m.