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$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky

Powerball
Keith Srakocic/AP
Powerball
Posted
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KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — A $50,000 Powerball lottery ticket was sold just outside of Louisville in LaGrange from Saturday's drawing.

The Kentucky lottery says there are now six $50,000 winning tickets that have not been claimed.

Here's a list of the unclaimed tickets

  • March 14: $50,000 in Franklin
  • March 21: $50,000 in Hopkinsville
  • July 25: $50,000 KY Lottery Online
  • Aug. 19: $50,000 win in Florence
  • Aug. 24: $50,000 win in Hopkinsville
  • Aug. 29: $50,000 win in La Grange

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

The current Powerball jackpot is estimated at $131 Million with the next drawing set for Monday night, Aug. 31 at 11 p.m.

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Positively LEX 18

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