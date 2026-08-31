$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — A $50,000 Powerball lottery ticket was sold just outside of Louisville in LaGrange from Saturday's drawing.
The Kentucky lottery says there are now six $50,000 winning tickets that have not been claimed.
Here's a list of the unclaimed tickets
- March 14: $50,000 in Franklin
- March 21: $50,000 in Hopkinsville
- July 25: $50,000 KY Lottery Online
- Aug. 19: $50,000 win in Florence
- Aug. 24: $50,000 win in Hopkinsville
- Aug. 29: $50,000 win in La Grange
Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.
The current Powerball jackpot is estimated at $131 Million with the next drawing set for Monday night, Aug. 31 at 11 p.m.