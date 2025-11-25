50 hours of 'Hip Hop for Hope' to raise awareness for coat drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With 800 coats collected, Believing in Forever Inc. and their ‘A Coat to Keep The Cold Away’ drive is still in need of around 1,500 coats. Program director and hip hop artist Devine Carama is advocating for more coat donations by performing his music over the next 50 hours.

“Hip hop is the foundation of everything I do, from the activism who I am as a man,” Carama said. “So how can I leverage that to bring attention to a worthy cause?”

This is the 12th year for the coat drive, but Carama hasn’t done this type of awareness campaign in awhile.

“Eight years ago we did 48 hours straight,” he said. “We needed to. Our coat drive was still fairly new. We need to bring attention to it, but the last several years the community hass really come together to support.”

“This year has been a little different. I think the economy is in a space where people are struggling, so donations are lower,” he added.

For these 50 hours, Devine’s performances will take him all across Lexington, from the Legacy Trail to over by the Fayette Mall and outside the Central Bank Center ahead of Kentucky’s game Wednesday night. No matter the weather or location, rain or shine, Carama says doing this to raise awareness – and coats – is all worth it.

“The point is just bringing awareness to this great cause,” shared Carama. “Whatever the elements are, we're going to deal with it because these kids have to deal with it.”

The schedule for these 50 hours, as well as instructions on where to donate coats, are available at Carama’s Facebook page.