52 FCPS students recognized during annual Teacher Signing Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — During its second annual Teacher Signing Day, FCPS celebrated high school seniors planning to pursue degrees in education.

52 students gathered at the administration building to celebrate the occasion, marked by a red carpet, special awards, and a keynote speech from Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

A former educator herself, Coleman told the students, “You will never know this side of Heaven, the number of children and families you will impact when you do it.”

The recognition comes at a time when many schools struggle to fill teacher openings.

“As you all embark on this new journey, I want you to understand that this is not going to be easy, but I can promise you that it will be worth it,” said Coleman.

FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins offered his congratulations, “I personally look forward to, in a few weeks, saying goodbye to you as a student, but then welcoming you back in a few years as a colleague.”

The students committing to a career in education tell LEX 18 that they have different reasons for making the commitment.

Kristian Gerton, a Bryan Station student, was inspired by his mother to pursue education. He hopes to teach math and be a confidant for his future students.

“I want to be a trustworthy teacher, a teacher that my students can come to,” said Gerton. “And not just teach students of my class, but also around the whole entire school. I wanna touch the lives of every student that I meet.”

For Frederick Douglass student Lindsay Bylund, the goal to teach elementary students just makes sense with her nurturing side.

“Deciding that I want to become a teacher is kind of my way of being a mom to not only my future children, hopefully, but also all of my students who I hope I can be like a mom and an inspiration to,” said Bylund.

In addition to signing their certificates, several students received scholarships. During graduation weekend, the future educators will be wearing special white stoles.