55-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle collision on US 68 in Marion County, KSP reports

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A two-vehicle fatal collision on US 68 and Lebanon Bypass in Marion County on Saturday morning resulted in the death of a 55-year-old man and the arrest of a man on charges before the crash, officials report.

Kentucky State Police detailed that at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, troopers were called to the area on an injury collision. A preliminary investigation found that a man, identified by officials as 26-year-old Justin Baron, was driving west on US 68 in a Dodge Ram.

As Baron approached the intersection with the Lebanon Bypass, KSP reported that he tried to make a right turn at a high rate of speed. KSP added that he "lost control of his vehicle" and collided with a GMC Sierra, driven by 55-year-old William Norris of Loretto, that was stopped at a traffic light heading south on the bypass.

KSP reported that Norris was pronounced dead on the scene by the Marion County Coroner, while Baron was taken to an area hospital for treatment of reported minor injuries.

Baron was released and arrested for charges "related to an incident" before the crash. KSP noted that additional charges related to the crash are pending.