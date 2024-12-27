6 firefighters injured while working apartment, warehouse fire in Fairfield

FAIRCHILD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Northeast Nelson Fire Protection District reported that six firefighters were taken to the hospital after they sustained minor injuries while working a fire that spread from an apartment to a warehouse on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, multiple fire crews responded to the 300 block of East Main Street in Fairfield regarding a structure fire, located at the former Henry McKeena Distillery.

Upon arrival, the units found heavy black smoke coming from an apartment which then reportedly spread to a second apartment, along with the adjacent warehouse that was part of the distillery.

Officials detailed that "a mayday was issued" when three Northeast Nelson firefighters and two Nelson County firefighters became trapped when the roof collapsed on them.

In addition, another firefighter was injures while attempting to rescue the firefighters that were trapped. Officials said that all six firefighters were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. They were then treated and released from the hospital.

Red Cross is assisting the families that were displaced, officials said.

An evacuation crew was called to reportedly demolish the building to protect another building. Officials reported that the cause of the fire is pending and the investigation is ongoing.

