6 simple grocery shopping hacks to help you save money

(LEX 18) — For the last five years, Americans have been dealing with higher costs at the grocery store. Kentuckians are hit especially hard, with data showing residents spend anywhere from $600 to $1,000 each month on groceries.

But there are ways to cut back on your bill. Here are six money-saving hacks from AAA that could help you save at the supermarket.

Make a list and stick to it



First, Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass says make a list before you get inside and stick to it, avoiding aisles you don't need.

"If you go down every aisle, you're very likely to end up with items you don't need," Weaver Hawkins said.

Skip the prepared foods



Second, avoid prepared foods like pre-cut fruits and vegetables. Convenience comes at a price.

"You can get the head of broccoli for dollars less per ounce than you can the cut up kind," Weaver Hawkins said.

3. Choose the largest shopping cart

Research shows when you carry a basket instead of pushing a shopping cart, you're more likely to spend on impulse purchases.

4. Use self-checkout

Speaking of impulse purchases, the fourth way shoppers can save is by using self-checkout. That's because traditional checkout lines are lined with candy, snacks, drinks and magazines.

A recent study says self-checkout leads to 32% less impulse buys for women and 17% for men.

"The store knows these things, and so that's why they're displayed that way," Weaver Hawkins said.

5. Look up and down the aisles

Shoppers should look up and down in the aisles to find the best deals.

"It's no coincidence the higher cost items are at eye level, where they can be easily grabbed," Weaver Hawkins said.

6. Skip the health and beauty section

Weaver Hawkins says while getting toothpaste with your groceries may save you a stop, you'll likely find cheaper prices on toiletries elsewhere.

"Not only is that a bait for impulse shopping, but those prices will cost you more. So just wait and get those items at a big box store for a lower price," she explained.

