62nd Inauguration underway for Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's a celebration in Frankfort as the state officially marks the beginning of Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman's second term in office.

His second inauguration began very early, with a ceremony at midnight. His official swearing-in ceremony took place minutes into the new term. The governor took the oath again in front of friends and family.

The day is filled with several events centered around the governor, including a worship service, a parade, and a public swearing-in ceremony.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman attended a breakfast at the Kentucky Historial Society. After that, First Christian Church held a non-denominational worship service focused on unity.

Then, at 11:00 a.m., the inaugural parade brought people from all corners of the state who wanted to take part in history and get a chance on some level to thank Gov. Beshear for his efforts during that first term.

Parade for @GovAndyBeshear inauguration underway in Frankfort. Public swearing in and speech at 2 pm. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/dOZGAAv3lQ — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) December 12, 2023

That term can really be broken down into two segments: The pandemic portion from years 1 and 2. Then, in years 3 and 4, Governor Beshear had to meet historically devastating natural disasters head-on, including the western Kentucky tornadoes in December 2021 and the eastern Kentucky flooding eight months later.

The parade goes until 1:00 p.m., and the public swearing-in ceremony and speech will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the Capitol.

There will be a Grand March at 6:00 p.m., and the Inaugural Ball is at 7:00 p.m.