KSP: 6th grade basketball coach dies in fatal Marion County car accident

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 21-year-old, sixth grade basketball coach died in a fatal car accident on Kentucky Highway 49 on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

According to a press release, KSP Post 15 was requested by the Marion County Sheriff's Office around 6:30 p.m. on Friday to assist with a two-vehicle injury car accident on Bradfordsville Road (KY 49).

Officials report that a 35-year-old man from Bradfordsville was traveling south on KY 49 in a 2014 Ford F-150 when he allegedly attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-pass zone. When doing so, the man collided head-on with a 2011 Honda Civic traveling northbound on KY 49.

The driver of the Honda Civic was identified as 21-year-old Mason May of Lebanon. May was pronounced dead on-scene by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

The driver of the 2014 Ford F-150 was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On-scene was Kentucky State Police, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Fire and EMS, the Lebanon Fire Department, and the Marion County Coroner's Office. The collision is under investigation.

The Lebanon community is grieving the loss of May. According to Saint Augustine School, he was a sixth grade basketball coach at the school, and he made a large impact on the students he worked with.

The school released a statement on social media about the tragic loss, which can be read below.