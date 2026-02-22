7 hours of work: Southeastern Kentucky firefighters tackle severe garage fire

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was all hands on deck in southeastern Kentucky on Saturday to tackle a severe garage fire, according to a Facebook post by the Mount Vernon Fire Department.

According to the post, around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Mount Vernon Fire Department was dispatched to the Rockcastle County Road Department's maintenance garage on reports of heavy white smoke. Upon arrival, firefighters determined the white smoke coming from the garage was due to a commercial structure fire. The Mount Vernon Fire Department then called in additional units.

As crews worked toward extinguishing the fire, the roof of the garage collapsed, according to the fire department.

"At this time, tactics switched to defensive utilizing Brodhead FD Truck 10 for an aerial master stream, a portable ground monitor and exterior handlines. A water supply consisting of a double dump tank drafting set up allowed four tankers to run a continuous shuttle operation and dump simultaneously," the post wrote.

In total, around 67,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, one firefighter was injured in the incident and was transferred to the hospital.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department reports that after seven hours of firefighting efforts, the garage suffered severe structural damage, and the fire remains under investigation.

According to the Facebook post, the Mount Vernon Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Brodhead Fire Department, the Livingston Fire Department, the Brindle Ridge Fire Department, the Western Rockcastle Fire Department, Rockcastle County EMS, the Mount Vernon Police Department, Kentucky State Police, the Kentucky State Fire Marshal's Office, the Kentucky Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Kentucky Utilities, and Jackson Energy.

"Any further information will be released by or should be obtained from the Rockcastle County Judge Executive’s Office," the post states.