7 people rescued by Russell County Search and Rescue after becoming stranded on island

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Seven people were rescued by Russell County Search and Rescue on Thursday after becoming stranded on an island near Rock House Bottom.

According to the agency, rising water cut of the group's access to shore. All seven were safely transported back to the bank, and no injuries were reported.

"Rising water can happen fast, and what starts as a fun day on the river can turn into an emergency in a matter of minutes," RCSR said on social media. "If you’re heading out on the water, keep an eye on conditions, wear a life jacket, and let someone know your plans."