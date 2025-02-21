75-year-old woman killed in head-on collision in Stanford, KSP investigating

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police is investigating an overnight fatal crash in the Stanford community that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old woman Friday morning.

Officials detailed that the crash occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of US 27 and East Main Street in Stanford.

The initial investigation, police reported, found that 75-year-old Sandra Arie of Creve Coeur, Illinois, was driving a 2004 Buick south of US 27 in the north bound lane.

Arie reportedly collided head-on with a 2017 Toyota, driven by a 19-year-old, that was traveling north on US 27.

According to KSP, Arie was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner's Office. Meanwhile, the teen was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is an ongoing investigation by authorities, KSP noted.