Lawrenceburg Fire and Rescue are asking for help in location a missing 8-year-old girl in the Citation Lane area of Lawrenceburg.

According to a Facebook post by the agency, the girl was last seen approximately 35 minutes ago, selling BOGO cards in the area.

She was last seen wearing a yellow sundress and open-toed shoes.

The public is encouraged to contact the Lawrenceburg Fire Department with any information at (502) 839-5125, option one.