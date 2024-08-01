80-acre state-of-the-art facility for the kids of Scott County

(LEX 18) — The Scott County Cardinals have built a new nest. With the first day of school exactly two weeks away, students are surprisingly excited to roll out their first day-of-school outfits.

“I actually enjoy going back to school,” Kristen Morey said. The rising senior added “Kids thrive a lot depending on the environment they are put in. So, having a nice school, and being held to a nice standard to go with it, will help kids thrive when the school year starts.”

The crazy part is this 80-acre building wasn’t always “in the works” for Superintendent Billy Parker. The School District was initially going to use funding to renovate the middle school. But according to Parker, it made more sense to just invest in a new building and give the old Scott County High School building to the middle schoolers.

The way Parker sees it, both parties get an upgrade then.

“If we are going to spend that much money why not go ahead and build a new high school,” Parker said.

Covering Kentucky Keeneland 2024 fall meet tickets go on sale August 20 Web Staff

This has many people in the community wondering why there needs to be an additional high school, after Great Crossing High School was built five years ago.

“With great crossing high school, we were able to split up our campuses a little bit, provide a little bit more opportunities, and some cases double opportunities,” said Parker.

“Think about athletics. We are able to double the amount of participation, because we now have twice as many teams for students to participate in,” he added.

Having two local high schools means less wear and tear the buildings have to go through.

“It doesn’t take a genius to say that if you have a building, that is getting overused, it’s getting more wear and tear on it,” said Parker.

One $130 million investment later, Scott County High School is set to welcome its inaugural class on August 14th. While it is hard to get students back in the classroom, they are excited to see their new resources.

“It’s new, it’s great, I’m excited to use it this year,” said Morey.