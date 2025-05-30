817 homes impacted by deadly EF-4 tornado in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 817 homes were affected in May's deadly tornado, Laurel County Mayor Randall Weddle reports.

In an update to social media, Weddle reported that 280 homes were completely destroyed, 195 experienced major damage, and 133 experienced minor damage.

134 homes were lightly affected, and 75 suffered no damage.

"It's crucial that the affected families connect with all available agencies to receive the assistance they need," Weddle said. "Ensuring everyone is aware of the resources and support options is vital for their recovery."