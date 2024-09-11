9/11 remembrance event canceled as manhunt for suspected I-75 shooter continues

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The manhunt continues for the suspected I-75 shooter, which has prompted the London Police Department to cancel a motorcade that was scheduled for Wednesday to remember the terrorist attack of 9/11.

The department said they were keeping the safety of the community in mind.

"Though the day will still be on our minds, all of our manpower continues to be needed elsewhere," said Officer Hobie Daugherty. "We thank everyone for their continued thoughts, prayers and donations."

In Richmond, there is a 9/11 procession scheduled for 4:30 pm Wednesday. Part of the steel beams from the World Trade Center will be transported within the city.

Organizers say as of Tuesday evening, the event is still on.