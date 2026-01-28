9 people displaced following Tuesday evening fire at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nine people have been displaced following a Tuesday evening fire at an apartment complex in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews responded to the Beaumont Farms Apartments in the 1100 block of Beaumont Centre Lane around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

When they arrived, flames were visible from the roof of the building, and the fire was upgraded.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, which impacted three apartments. A fire investigator on scene is now working to determine the cause.