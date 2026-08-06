'A big personality:' Customers fondly remember Lexington deli owner after death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For 35 years at two different locations, customers at the Courtyard Deli were always greeted by David Fraser's big personality behind the counter.

Fraser, who died recently after complications from a fall, was known for his warm greetings and quick wit while serving the downtown Lexington lunch crowd.

His wife, Krissy Fraser, now stands behind that same counter, receiving hugs from the loyal customers who loved her husband.

"David was just a really wonderful guy and always quick with something funny to say, a warm greeting, and he always knew what I liked," said customer Maureen Malles, who regularly ordered the No. 14 or No. 8 from the menu. "He was kind, one of the joys of coming here."

The Frasers made headlines in 2025 when flooding in Woodford County damaged their cabin along the Kentucky River. With help from generous customers and a GoFundMe campaign, they rebuilt their home and prepared to return to the river. Mike Richeson, a friend and employee at the deli, said the outpouring of love for Krissy Fraser has been overwhelming.

"She loved David, and she still loves David, but she didn't know how many other people loved David," Richeson said. "That's been just crazy."

In one of his last interviews, David Fraser spoke about staying strong after the flood damage.

"The initial shock of being under water is kind of gone now," he said. "Now it's keep your head up and get that thing done so my wife can go back in her house and cook in her kitchen."

That's exactly what Krissy Fraser is doing now — with help from the couple's loyal customers, serving up their own menu of human kindness at the Courtyard Deli.

Leigh Searcy is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Leigh at leigh.searcy@wlex.tv

