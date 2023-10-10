'A day that will change your life': 67 Kentucky veterans embark on Honor Flight

WASHINGTON D.C. (LEX 18) — Over the weekend, Kentucky Honor Flight flew 67 veterans to Washington D.C. for a tour of the memorials dedicated to their service.

Filing into the Blue Grass Airport bright and early, the vets and their guardians shared their excitement before even boarding the plane.

“I’m just overjoyed,” said Jonah Chapman, a veteran who served during the Vietnam War.

“I never thought it’d happen, but I’m glad to go,” echoed Jerry Crawford Sr., who served in Korea and Thailand.

With a word from the trip’s sponsor, Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky, Inc., the group was ushered onto the plane where a patriotic flight crew waited with music and cheering.

After a water cannon salute, Honor Flight Kentucky was off.

In an arrival fit for heroes, the group was met by a full band and cheering from travelers at Reagan International Airport.

LEX 18

For Vietnam veterans who never got a warm welcome home, the greeting meant everything.

“It was unbelievable, it’d bring tears to your eyes, it really would,” said veteran Roger Lemons.

The first stop on the itinerary led the group to the Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, and Korean War Veterans Memorial.

For three brothers on the trip, Keith, Jerry, and Roger Lemons, who all served during the Vietnam War, the first stop of the day proved to be the most moving.

The granite wall of the Vietnam War Memorial lists the names of more than 58,000 servicemen and women who lost their lives during the war.

“It’s hard,” said Keith. “ It brings back a lot of memories and I know a few names on the wall so that makes it even harder.”

“The ones that are on this wall…they’re the heroes,” said Jerry Lemons. “We made it home, and I think the Lord for that.”

The group continued its Honor Flight at Arlington National Cemetery, watching the changing of the guard, and even laying a special “Honor Flight Kentucky” wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Afterward, four female veterans on the flight were honored with special certificates for their service to the United States military.

Honor Flight Kentucky neared the end of its tour at the World War II Memorial, a particularly special moment for the one WWII veteran on the flight, Frank Jazek, who also served during the Korean War.

LEX 18

In its final stop in Washington D.C. the group visited the Marine Corps Memorial. For Marine Corps veteran E. Gail Chandler, memories surfaced.

“The day I was commissioned at Quantico, my parents came to my commissioning, and we came to see this memorial together, so I hadn't thought about it in years, and I thought about it today. The last time I stood her was with them,” said Chandler.

With a traditional “mail call” back at the airport, the group boarded their plane and ventured home to Lexington, Kentucky.

In a grand finale to the Honor Flight, veterans arrived at Blue Grass Airport to the sound of bagpipes and cheering as hundreds of families, friends, and supporters lined the airport lobby, welcoming their veterans back home.

“It’s a day that will change your life,” said U.S. Army veteran Harris Millerd.

You can learn more about Honor Flight Kentucky and opportunities to volunteer here: https://honorflightky.org/.

