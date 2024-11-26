A holiday tradition: Students in Jessamine County lead food drive

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — At West Jessamine High School, this is truly a tradition that’s been passed down from generation to generation.

“A lot of our students in here have been involved for many years. Their parents were involved, and their grandparents were part of this program,” said Ashley Wagoner, an Agriculture teacher with the school.

Wagoner is talking about the school’s Future Farmers of America Thanksgiving food drive, which has been an annual staple in the county for 68 years. This year’s effort began in early November when school staff and students began bringing in food items or monetary donations to buy turkeys and other items.

“We offer incentives for students and teachers and try to make it a friendly competition,” Wagoner said.

It worked because the room was packed with items that needed to be boxed for the more than 100 families who would be receiving them when the students delivered them themselves.

“You never know who's in need, and it's great to be serving people you know,” said senior Adrienne Smith. “It gets me into the Christmas and Thanksgiving spirit every year,” she added.

This year, the beneficiaries will be the families of the people who the students know best.

“This year is more special because they know it's going to students in Jessamine County,” Wagoner said.

Those families in need, however, might want their privacy, and to that end, the district has given everyone the option of having home delivery or picking up the packages with their child’s school resource office.

The kids used social media, such as TikTok and YouTube to promote their cause, and it worked. Wagoner said they had more donations this year than last.