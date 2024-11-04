A look at Kentucky's voting history

(LEX 18) — Kentuckians will cast their vote on election day, marking the 32nd presidential election the state has participated in since 1900.

Since 1900, Kentucky has voted Democratic 51.5% of the time and Republican 48.4% of the time, according to information from Ballotpedia.

Since the mid-20th century, Kentucky has primarily sided with the Republican party. However, longtime Kentuckians may recall that the majority of voters chose Democrat Jimmy Carter in 1976 and Democrat Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996.

Since 2000, Kentucky has sided with the Republican nominee in every presidential election, voting for Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

Since 1900, Kentucky has voted for the winning presidential candidate 71% of the time.

