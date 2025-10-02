A look inside the University of Kentucky's new security operations center to enhance campus safety

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Police Department has opened a state-of-the-art security operations center that provides real-time monitoring capabilities across campus, offering enhanced response times and comprehensive surveillance coverage.

The center, which became operational in August, serves as a central hub where campus police can access any of the 5,000 security cameras positioned throughout the university grounds. Officers can also monitor body camera feeds from the 90 patrol officers on duty and control drone operations from the facility.

"Technology will never replace an officer on the ground, but what it's doing is enhancing things, getting faster response time, getting real-time video back into our security operations center here," Campus Police Chief Joe Monroe said.

The facility operates 24/7 and provides an "eagle-eye view" of campus activities. Drones controlled from the center can respond to emergency calls within two minutes and officers are able to identify objects flying overhead.

"Each one of those dots up there represents something, either a building or an officer," Monroe said, referring to the center's monitoring displays.

The center has already proven its effectiveness since opening. During a swatting incident at the William T. Young Library, operators quickly accessed library cameras to verify the false nature of the emergency report.

"They were able to pull up those cameras in the library and see that everybody was acting normally during the alleged shooting," Monroe said.

The security operations center represents part of a broader campus safety initiative. According to UK's annual Campus Safety and Security Report, there were 36 reported rape cases in 2024, an increase of 17 from the previous year. The report also documented 12 aggravated assaults and 16 reported domestic violence cases.

Monroe attributes some statistical increases to improved reporting mechanisms and more willingness to come forward with reports. The university has implemented programs like Green Dot, which focuses on bystander intervention training.

"With that bystander intervention, we're hoping to get more people trained, and get them to intervene when something is happening out in public," Monroe said.

Students who witness criminal activity on campus can contact UK Police at 859-257-8573 or submit tips through the Safe Zone app.