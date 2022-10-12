A look inside Toyota of Kentucky's engineering headquarters in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Toyota of Kentucky hosted a behind-the-scenes look at their Production Engineering and Manufacturing Center (PEMC) in Georgetown.

The Georgetown headquarters is where Toyota engineering teams are spearheading innovations to transform all of Toyota’s 14 U.S. manufacturing facilities.

The facility allows engineers do everything from testing better ways of applying paint to utilizing new robots that work alongside humans to make their jobs easier.

The TILT Lab is where employees use 3-D printers and augmented reality to streamline production. A program lets customers see how a vehicle would fit inside their own garage while another allows employees to see a model production line before its built.

Employees showed us both existing batteries and new products that will eventually operate inside electric vehicles.

Another big focus of the day was what type of workforce is needed for this new era for vehicle manufacturing.

Toyota executives said it's going to take collaboration from both employers and educators to recruit and prepare workers in Kentucky.