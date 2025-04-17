A new approach to mental health: New Vista opens urgent care facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington has addressed the need for a mental healthcare walk-in clinic, and New Vista Behavioral Health opened its doors to members of the public in need of this type of assistance.

“I think most people would relate that if they had any type of mental health issues: depression, anxiety, they'd tell you it affects my physical health and it affects what happens in my life,” said Darcy Miller.

Miller is the Regional Director of Emergency Response and Client Engagement for New Vista, which has 17 locations around the state, but this is their first urgent care facility.

“You feel yourself falling and can’t wait a couple of weeks or months for an appointment. You walk in, you’ll be seen by a clinician, and if you need medication, you can get it fairly quickly after the appointment,” Miller explained.

Miller said it’s no different from feeling cold symptoms and going to urgent care for an exam and diagnosis.

“Different levels of care for the symptoms you are experiencing at that time, and you don’t have to wait until it’s really, really bad,” Miller added.

Miller said New Vista subscribes to the adage that mental healthcare is healthcare, and there’s been a significant shift in that thinking.

“I think COVID shined a light on it (mental health) in a different way. It doesn’t have the same stigma it had in the past. People are looking at is as healthcare, not a moral failing,” she said. “I’m super excited about the options people have now that they’ve never had before,” she added.