A new era: Medical cannabis dispensary opens in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new era began in Kentucky’s capital city, as NuEra Cannabis opened for business on Friday at 11 a.m.

“Seems like there's already a little line out there,” said Divina Capellupo who is the principal licensee holder at NuEra. “Super excited for today."

In March of 2023, toward the 11th hour of that year’s legislative session, a bill to legalize the sale of medical marijuana passed through the state House and Senate. The state was given two years to get the program up and running. Now, dispensaries continue to open across Kentucky.

At NuEra, the only issue might be meeting consumer demand.

“Unfortunately, I think supply will be limited for a couple of months as it continues to grow. Obviously, we're growing a plant, and so it takes a little bit of time,” Capellupo explained, before assuring everyone that any supply issues should be rectified withing the first few months.

That line outside that Divina was referring to included Kentucky resident Randall Cunningham, who has been living with intense back and spine pain for years. He’s hopeful now for some relief.

“My bones are real weak so they can't put screws in them, so they can't do surgery. So, it's for pain,” he said.

For many, the wait will have been worth it, as so many waited for years for some legislative relief to be able to sell this product in some form legally.

“Surprises are all around the corner,” Capellupo joked. "But, I’m very excited. The office of medical cannabis has been great partners, making sure the rollout has been smooth and the governor has been great as well,” she stated.

Customers (patients) will have to have their state-issued forms of identification to prove their eligibility in the program when they come in to buy products. Currently, marijuana vapes and gummy forms aren’t available at NuEra, but those will be coming in the next few weeks. When NuEra begins selling those products, the staff has been well-trained to not simply medicate, but to educate as well.

“I think that's the biggest thing in the dispensary, our ability to give that information to the customer: what the strains are, what the terpenes are so they know what they're consuming at the end of the day,” Capellupo said.

NuEra is located at 325 Leonard Wood Dr. Frankfort, KY 40601

Click here for more information and their store, products or other questions about the program: Shop featured cannabis products | nuEra Frankfort Medical Dispensary Frankfort, KY