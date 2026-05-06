A quiet crisis: Veteran groups concerned as average age of honor guard members grows older

(LEX 18) — More than half a million U.S. veterans die each year, and by law, eligible veterans are entitled to military funeral honors — a two-person detail, the folding and presentation of the American flag, and the playing of taps.

But unless a service member dies on active duty or retires from the military, the government does not provide a rifle team. That means veterans' groups, like the American Legion, step in to go further — offering rifle volleys, pallbearers, and escorts.

Now, a quiet crisis is growing at cemeteries across the country. Fewer groups, fewer members, and those still serving are growing older.

At American Legion Post 8, the honor guard's average age mirrors the national average: 77 years old. Despite that, the group stood at 209 funerals last year alone, a service that is provided free of charge to families.

David Davis, commander of the American Legion Post 8 Honor Guard, said the commitment to showing up has never wavered, and to families of the fallen, it means everything.

"They are so appreciative," Davis said. "So far we've never let anyone go without being honored unless we just physically possibly could not do it," Davis said.

Since first firing their rifles in 2003, the group has strived to say yes to every request. But sustaining that promise depends on bringing in new volunteers, a task that has proven difficult.

John Kalbfleisch, an honor guard member, said the math is working against them.

"Well we're all old. The average age is in the 70s," Kalbfleisch said.

Without new recruits, Kalbfleisch said the future is straightforward.

"It goes away. That's what's gonna happen. We're not getting the numbers to draw from. We can ask for other members, go outside the legion and try to draw from more people, but it's a big commitment. We have 4 funerals scheduled this week and that's about normal," Kalbfleisch said.

Emilie Saliani, an Air Force veteran and honor guard member, joined in 2021 after being introduced to the group and attending her first funeral service.

"He got me fitted up with a funeral, I went down and watched, and next thing I know I'm doing funerals and it's the most humbling thing I could do," Saliani said.

Saliani works full time but spends hours each week ensuring veterans receive a dignified farewell. For her, the mission is deeply personal.

"It's just so heartwarming to be able to show our respect to them for what they did for us," Saliani said.

She said she hopes the tradition will still be there when it's her turn.

"I keep telling my daughter, if something happens to me, make sure I have military honors, but it's getting to that point where we may not have it…and that's a fear," Saliani said.

With a tradition that has stood for generations, the future of the honor guard rests on who picks up the rifle next.

Veterans, family members of veterans, or anyone who knows a veteran interested in getting involved can contact Commander Dave Davis with the American Legion Post 8 Honor Guard at 859-407-0796.