A Special Night on Main: Thursday night in Versailles has extra meaning

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nights on Main will take on some added significance tonight in downtown Versailles.

“We're teaming with Refuge for Women who've been sex trafficked. The idea is to get a passport for everyone to go purple tonight to support these women who've been in terrible situations to get back on their feet,” Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, Emily Downey said.

Nights on Main launched three years ago in Woodford County’s largest city to bring (or to keep) people downtown during the summer months after 5 pm, when everyone would normally head home. The idea was to help local businesses, while giving residents an enjoyable night out with food trucks, open stores, and a free concert.

“People really seemed starved for that community, something to do after work to get out and enjoy walking around, so we've definitely seen a boom in business from that,” said Becca Lowe, the owner of Tiny Bird Books. Her store is new in town, but she’s lived in Woodford County her whole life and worked on Main Street before opening this place last month.

Visitors will be given a passport, which they can choose to pick up by the courthouse on Main Street and each time they visit a participating store, they’ll get a checkmark in the passport for having accomplished some small task or activity.

“They can come take a selfie in front of this wall, and we’ll check their passport. Additionally, we have decided if they do come, and they take a selfie and tag our business in that and post it to social media, we will donate a dollar (to the Refuge) for every tag,” Mrs. Lowe explained.

Other shops will be doing something similar, and the proceeds – and added exposure to the mission - will benefit the Refuge for Women.

“To get the resources is a big first step. We want those women to know they are supported and there are resources out here,” Downey said.

