AAA Blue Grass: Driving habits to adopt and avoid to save on gas

(LEX 18) — Rising gas prices mean drivers are looking for ways to save at the pump, but AAA Blue Grass says savings often start behind the wheel.

Lori Weaver Hawkins says her number one tip is avoiding aggressive driving, which includes hard braking, rapid deceleration, and speeding. While they may seem like no big deal, those habits decrease fuel economy.

"By about 5% in the city...and up to 30% when you're out on more highway speeds or higher speeds," Weaver Hawkins said.

Before hitting the road, Weaver Hawkins says drivers should make sure their tires are properly inflated. This can improve gas mileage anywhere from 0.6% to 3%.

Drivers should also remove excess weight from their trunk or roof and utilize cruise control.

Finally, choose your commute wisely to avoid stop-and-go traffic and map out your route as efficiently as possible. Several short trips cost drivers more than one longer, multi-purpose trip going the same distance.

"Think ahead, combine those errands, so you're not going out, coming home, going, 'Oh, I should have stopped at the grocery store.' Out you go again. This is the time to be organized, so be a smooth operator, and be organized," Weaver Hawkins said.

Drivers can also save by downloading apps that give reward points, or by downloading AAA's free app to pull up a map showing the cheapest gas in their area.