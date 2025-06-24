AAA Blue Grass expects record July 4th travel, offers hot car tips

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Americans get ready to celebrate Independence Day, millions are also gearing up for a road trip. That includes more than 800,000 Kentuckians, a 2% increase over last year, according to AAA Blue Grass. More than 90% of them will be driving.

With so many drivers hitting the highways, Lori Weaver Hawkins says it's smart to get your car ready now.

She recommends making sure your tires have adequate tread and pressure, because softer tires can heat up more. She also says get your battery checked out if it's more than three years old.

"A lot of times we think about in the wintertime, cold temperatures really affect the batteries," she told LEX 18. "But actually, summer's heat affects batteries even more than in the winter. So number one, make sure the battery in the vehicle you're going to take on your trip is up to handling summer temperatures."

Weaver Hawkins also reminded drivers to be patient and drive without distractions, and don't take discourteous travelers into your hands. She says leave the fireworks for the actual celebrations.

