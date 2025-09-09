AAA: Carjackings most likely to happen in parking lots, on the road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man is facing several charges, including carjacking, after a chase early Monday morning led to a shooting involving a police officer.

While data across the country is unclear, the Council on Criminal Justice says reported carjackings increased in the U.S. from 2020 to 2023.

These crimes are scary, dangerous, and can even turn deadly, but AAA says there are steps you can take to protect yourself from carjackings.

"No vehicle is worth your life," spokesperson Lori Weaver Hawkins said.

AAA says carjackings are most likely to happen in parking lots or in traffic. Your first line of defense is locking your doors and making sure your windows are rolled up.

Weaver Hawkins says in a parking lot or garage, awareness is key. Always keep an eye out for suspicious behavior, for example, someone hanging out around your vehicle.

"If someone comes up to your vehicle, after you're in it, and tries to tap on the window, and tries to get you to roll it down, that sort of thing, don't fall for it. Just nod and slowly back away. They'll get out of the way," Weaver Hawkins said.

On the streets, Weaver Hawkins says criminals may try to target drivers stopped at intersections or in traffic jams.

"When you come to a stop, and there's a vehicle ahead of you, look so that you are leaving enough space so you can see the bottom of those tires on the vehicle ahead of you. And the reason is that gives you just enough space to maneuver away in case someone approaches your vehicle," Weaver Hawkins said.

If you do become the target of a carjacker, stay calm and remember that in most carjacking situations, the attackers are only interested in the vehicle.

"Do not resist, because you could end up hurt, or even killed," Weaver Hawkins said.

Weaver Hawkins told us another common target for carjackers is a drive-thru ATM — another place you should always be aware of your surroundings.

