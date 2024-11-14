AAA: Check your battery and tires before you hit the road this winter

(LEX 18) — Winter's frightful weather isn't so far away, and AAA said that now is the time to get your vehicle ready for the cold.

LEX 18 spoke with Randy Tate, a fleet manager for AAA. He said that drivers will want to make sure their battery and tires are in proper condition.

In addition, he also recommends regular maintenance all year long to prevent a breakdown.

AAA also stresses the importance of an emergency car kit, which can include jumper cables, a blanket, flares, a high-vis vest, ice melt, shovel, and food.

More than half of Americans plan to travel this year for Thanksgiving, according to The Vacationer.