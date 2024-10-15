AAA, Kentucky to recognize U.S. highway safety day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The state of Kentucky has lost 18 law enforcement officers since 1919 to highway accidents, while they were working to assist a motorist in the shoulder, according to AAA.

AAA also estimates that 60 of its tow truck operators nationwide are killed annually while doing their jobs removing disabled vehicles from a shoulder.

In 2003, Kentucky, like many states in America, adopted a "move over" law, requiring drivers to slow down, or get to the next lane over, or both when approaching a service or law enforcement vehicle in the shoulder. Last winter, lawmakers expanded the law to include vehicles of all kinds.

“I’ve seen some close calls, I’ve seen a bunch of stuff that’s really scared me,” said truck operator, Jacob Nash of AAA.

Nash, along with Kentucky State Trooper, Josh Satterly, are glad to see that the law has been expanded. Satterly has seen too many of these accidents over the years, and really appreciates that the state is going to spend this coming Saturday raising awareness.

“National Move Over Day,” Trooper Satterly said, investigations which accidents often result in the same conclusion.

“Cell phones are a big problem these days,” he said. “They are easy to access, everyone has one. People get on their phones or are playing with something on the dash, changing the radio station, something simple like that. Or they’re reaching for something in the passenger seat, and they’ve veered off onto the shoulder,” he continued.

During a five-year period ending on Oct. 14 of 2024, AAA said 29 people were killed and another 415 injured in crashes on the shoulder of a highway.

“I’m glad they’ve expanded this bill to include stranded motorists, because we want people to be able to drive through the state feeling safe,” Trooper Satterly said.