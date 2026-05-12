AB Training rebuilds one year after EF-4 tornado destroyed Somerset Boulevard facility

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — One year after an EF-4 tornado demolished a popular gymnastics, dance and cheerleading facility in Somerset, AB Training is rebuilding — and its owner says the work is worth every sleepless night.

Owner Amber Bryant has described her approach to running AB Training as a family-first philosophy, one she has carried since she started the business out of her garage and grew it to multiple locations.

"If kids came to me at whatever hour, if it was six o'clock in the morning, 'Hey I need a private lesson,' I'd be here...if it was 10, 11 o'clock at night, I would be here," Bryant said.

The tornado struck last May, destroying the A-B Training location across from the South Kentucky RECC building in Somerset. In the days that followed, Bryant said the debris from the gym had landed on top of the RECC building. Despite the destruction, her athletes kept pushing her forward.

Covering Kentucky Owner of AB Training in Somerset in recovery mode After Friday's EF-4 tornado Drew Amman

"The kids were 'Let's stay strong, let's stay strong, Amber," Bryant said.

Bryant committed to rebuilding at the same location on Somerset Boulevard.

"I said we'll get a gym, we'll get that home built as quickly as possible," Bryant said.

Reconstruction is underway. In the meantime, Bryant continues teaching at her location on South Highway 27, which has been open for nearly a year. The site across from the RECC building is projected to reopen at the earliest in July.

Bryant said the demands of running the operation — seven days a week — have been intense, but she has no regrets.

"I couldn't ask for anything more, it's seven days a week but it's worth those sleepless nights and it's worth the stress," Bryant said.

Bryant's Somerset Boulevard facility was her fourth location to open. She continues to teach students from multiple counties in the region.

