Abandoned again: Dog returns to Lexington Humane Society in same starving condition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A dog that captured hearts across Lexington after being rescued in a starving condition has returned to the Lexington Humane Society in nearly identical circumstances, just one year after her adoption.

Raisin, a small female pit bull, weighed only 19 pounds when she was surrendered back to the shelter last week — just two pounds more than when she first arrived as a severely malnourished dog in 2024.

The same owner who adopted her last year, surrendered her, claiming a veterinarian had diagnosed the dog with a condition preventing her from eating.

"What sets her story apart is that we showcased this story. There was so much awareness about her a year ago, so when she was finally adopted we thought, 'This is it, this is the happy ending she deserves,'" said Meghan Hawkins, director of development at the Lexington Humane Society.

However, when shelter staff contacted the veterinarian the owner referenced, they learned the diagnosis was false.

Raisin returned to the shelter weighing half of what she should, covered in fly bites and her own waste. Because the owner lives outside Fayette County, Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control cannot pursue legal action. Now, Raisin will need treated and monitored by a veterinarian team to become ready for adoption again.

Currently, Raisin is receiving specialized food for weight gain, medicated baths to heal sores on her ears and tail, and round-the-clock care from shelter staff.

"You're upset, it's an emotional job, you're angry, you're hurt, and what you have to do is bottle up your emotions and put them into action," Hawkins said.

Despite the setback, Hawkins remains optimistic about Raisin's future and emphasizes the importance of responsible pet ownership.

"Adopting a pet is adding a family member, but it's also a lifetime commitment. Yeah, you come in here and see an adorable dog or puppy or kitten, but truly make sure you're able to take care of them," Hawkins said.

The shelter is seeking a foster-to-adopt situation for Raisin, who staff describe as docile, sweet, and about two-years-old.

"Whoever adopts her will truly receive the best dog ever," Hawkins said.

You can donate to Raisin's recovery here.