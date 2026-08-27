'Absolutely unacceptable:' Gov. Beshear questioned about oversight of Trooper Island

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state will review oversight procedures at Trooper Island after a former director of the youth camp program was indicted on a felony theft charge alleging he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years.

Jonathan Biven, the former director of Kentucky State Police's Trooper Island camp for underprivileged children, was indicted Aug. 6 by a Clinton County grand jury on one count of theft by unlawful taking involving more than $10,000 but less than $1 million.

According to the indictment, the alleged theft occurred between Jan. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2024, when Biven allegedly "unlawfully took or exercised control over revenue and/or monies belonging to Trooper Island."

On Thursday in Frankfort, LEX NEWS asked Beshear where the oversight was for the program. He called the allegations "absolutely unacceptable" and said the state will work to recover any money that was improperly taken.

"Sadly, what we see is anywhere where there's a certain amount of money or power, sometimes people will do the absolute wrong thing and break the law," Beshear said. "That's what this individual did."

The governor was asked how nearly $1 million could allegedly be taken from the program without being detected and whether sufficient oversight existed.

Beshear said the state must examine its financial controls and determine whether additional safeguards are needed.

"We do need to look at the level of oversight," Beshear said. "What's that next level up that should be there and do we have the processes in place to catch that in real time?"

LEX News Investigates requested Trooper Island financial records from Kentucky State Police through an open records request, including bank statements, credit card statements and canceled checks. KSP denied the request, citing an active investigation.

Beshear said Biven should be held accountable if the allegations are proven and that the state will seek restitution.

Biven is scheduled to be arraigned in September in Clinton County.