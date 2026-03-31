ACLU of Kentucky represents mother banned from school property over her social media posts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The ACLU of Kentucky is representing a Letcher County mother in a lawsuit against the Jenkins Independent School District after she was indefinitely banned from all school property.

A release from ACLU Kentucky detailed that Elizabeth Jones is challenging the district's decision, which prevents her from attending her two children's extracurricular activities.

In a Dec. 15, 2025, letter from the school board’s attorney, the district told Jones they would have law enforcement remove her from any property the district owns or leases and seek criminal trespass charges against her. The district claims Jones’ social media posts “appear to be harassment,” though the letter did not point to specific examples, ACLU Kentucky added.

"As a single mother, it is very painful to have to miss my kids’ activities. I have not threatened or harassed anyone, especially any students, on my channel, and there is no reason to keep me from attending school events like any other parent," Jones said.

Jones is a citizen journalist who frequently posts about criminal justice issues in the community, including a pending case against the former Letcher County sheriff, the release read. She also enjoys photographing her children’s activities and sharing those pictures online, according to ACLU Kentucky.

"The ACLU of Kentucky has a long tradition of protecting individual liberties in the Commonwealth. We look forward to assisting Ms. Jones in vindicating her free speech rights," Corey Shapiro said.

