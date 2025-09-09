Acting London mayor requests investigation update on Doug Harless' death

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following the news that Randall Weddle was impeached from his position as London mayor, the acting mayor Tracy Handley has called for a update on the investigation into the shooting death of Doug Harless.

A document from Handley explained that she is requesting an update regarding the Kentucky State Police investigation into the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Harless in December 2024.

"The shooting death of Mr. Harless has created profound and lasting damage to the fabric of out community," the request read. "Certain citizens of Laurel County live in fear and mistrust of law enforcement — emotions that grow stronger with each passing day that the questions from the shooting go unanswered."

Handley also highlighted the multiple vigils and protests that community members have organized seeking answers. She also explained that families have reported being afraid to call police when they need assistance, "creating a dangerous erosion of the community-police relationship that took decades to build."

Handley specifically rquested the following: