'ACTION' speaks louder for these students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jacobs Science Center on the University of Kentucky campus is very quiet this time of year, with one exception; the handful of students from Kentucky’s rural counties who are being trained for careers in the medical field with an emphasis on cancer treatment and research.

“All of our students are from the Appalachian regions of Kentucky, which has the highest rates of cancer,” said Holly Burke.

Burke is the program coordinator for “ACTION,” which is short for, Appalachian Career Training in Oncology. Students come for two five-week terms over the course of two summers. In order to be considered for acceptance, they must excel in the classroom at their respective high schools as the program is entirely grant-based. And they must show an interest in pursuing a career in the healthcare industry.

“I’m leaning toward surgical oncology,” said Tessa Goble a rising senior at Carter County High School. “I’ve always wanted to help people and I love cancer research,” she continued.

Because these young people live so far from the UK campus, housing is offered here during their stay. Because they are like-minded and spending so much time together, they are forming relationships that’ll last a lifetime.

“I’ve met way more friends than I’ve had my entire life,” said Amara Thacker of Cumberland County.

Thacker is hoping to become a mortician. She admittedly said that it’s “a bit morbid,” but believes strongly in the need to care for the deceased with dignity and respect.

“Death care isn’t talked about enough but it’s an important role in our society,” she explained before heading back to class.

After this morning’s session, lab work with faculty members on campus is next on the schedule.

In addition to being able to access a level of education that might not otherwise be available to them given their modest upbringings, it just might benefit the communities in which they live where a high level of healthcare, or the best resources are not available.

“Our hope is, anything that they learn from us they bring back into their communities back home,” Mrs. Burke said. The hope is that many of them will want to return home as licensed professionals, or physicians so those in need don’t have to go very far to access top-level care.

Tessa and Amara are both incredibly grateful for this opportunity. Tessa said she would recommend it to anyone with an interest in the medical field. Amara said it’s been life-changing.

“I’m from a small town so I don’t get to meet different people or see many different things. This has opened my eyes to an entire world of possibilities,” she said.