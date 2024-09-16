Kentucky school district bans backpacks after gun rumor on campus

COLUMBIA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Adair County Schools announced that backpacks and large purses are no longer permitted at the middle and high school after a rumor circulated that a student reportedly brought a concealed weapon to school on Friday.

The report, according to school officials, prompted a school lockdown on the Adair County Campus. An investigation was then conducted and authorities "found no evidence of any weapon on campus," officials reported.

Additional safety measure have been implemented, as of Monday, following a discussion with staff, students, and community members, which include banning backpacks and large purses on school grounds during the school day at Adair County Middle and High School.

"Additionally, we will be providing extra storage space for students who need to store equipment for extracurricular activities," officials said.

