Adopted son of former KY Governor Matt Bevin wanted him to "disappear"

(LEX 18) — The adopted son of former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin claims the Bevins wanted him to "disappear" after sending him to different reform facilities.

Jonah Bevin, now 18, spoke to LEX 18 about his life after Matt and Glenna Bevin adopted him and three other children from Ethiopia in 2012. Jonah was five years old at the time and lived with the Bevins' until he turned 13.

He has shared allegations of mistreatment and claims they abandoned him when he said he ended up at a brutally abusive facility in Jamaica last year that was shut down.

"They didn't check on me or call me," Jonah said.

He eventually ended up back in the United States homeless with nowhere to go.

Looking back on his life in Kentucky, Jonah said he believes Matt Bevin used him for political gain. He said it didn't take him long to realize he didn't fit the family mold.

"You could see the family wasn't stable and I was just the one that was being hidden," recalled Jonah. They didn't want me to speak up for myself and it was also a good enough reason for them to send me off to programs because if I said something - it would put his public image at risk."

Jonah claims the Bevins abused and neglected him. He wants them held accountable.

LEX 18 was unable to reach the Bevins for comment.

