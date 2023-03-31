Advocates applaud medical marijuana legalization in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — With one signature, Kentucky became the 38th state to legalize medical marijuana Friday.

Those who will benefit include a Lexington woman we first introduced you to earlier this year as she tried medical cannabis for the first time.

Karyn Czar is a journalist for WUKY and a cancer patient who was diagnosed last year. She sat front row in the capitol rotunda as Governor Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 47 into law.

"I know we're not supposed to pick a side in things, we're just supposed to report," she said Frida. "But this has become personal, and I'm just elated."

Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis representatives were also in attendance and excited to see the results from years of lobbying.

"The work has not ended just because we've passed," said Julie Cantwell, whose son and mother both benefit from medical cannabis. "We have to keep educating because cannabis is medicine."

Although the program won't take effect until 2025, Czar says this will make the process easier for Kentuckians like her. They won't have to drive hours out of state to access pot.

"For some people, they can't," she said. "It's a financial issue. It's getting a hotel. It's paying for gas."

"This will be life changing," said Kristin Wilcox, also with Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis. Her daughter Shelby is diagnosed with a rare and medication-resistant epilepsy.

Czar agreed, because she says she's experienced the benefits firsthand.

"Whatever it was for lawmakers who've been opposed, whatever it was that helped change their minds, I'm so happy it happened," she said. "It's gonna change a lot of lives."