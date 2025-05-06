Advocates fear federal funding cuts to HIV/AIDS prevention programs

(LEX 18) — Advocates on the front lines of HIV/AIDS prevention say federal funding cuts could mean a dangerous slide back in the fight against the epidemic.

Andrew Shayde with AVOL Kentucky tells LEX 18 decades of progress could be undone, due to proposed budget cuts at the federal level.

"If this funding dries up, we don't even know what that's going to look like yet, but I can tell you it's not going to be good," he said. "We know HIV care funding is being looked at, and if we're anything like some of these other departments nationwide, we think some of our clients, Kentuckians, could be in trouble."

That could include what's known as HOPWA, or Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS.

AVOL Kentucky funds housing programs in Kentucky with a combination of federal dollars, private donations, and local partnerships.

"What we have to remember is that's going to impact our neighbors, people right here in our cities in central Kentucky, and some of that could have very scary ramifications, like adding to the homeless population," said Shayde.

Earlier this year, several members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS resigned over policy shifts and proposed budget cuts.

Shayde says while the future of funding is still unclear, he wants the White House to remember a goal set during the first Trump administration: ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.

"Both sides of the aisle agree, that is a great thing," he said. "Don't slip back now, we're too dang close."

AVOL Kentucky says local support remains crucial. One way to support the organization is by participating in the Kentucky AIDS Walk on Sunday, May 18th, in Lexington. You can register online at Support Kentucky AIDS Walk | PledgeIt for Charities.