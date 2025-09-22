Advocates push domestic violence awareness after Rowan County mother, daughter killed

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Advocates are raising awareness for domestic violence prevention following the tragic deaths of a woman and her teenage daughter in Rowan County on Friday.

Kentucky State Police say 37-year-old Kayla Blake and her 13-year-old daughter, Kennedi McWhorter, were found dead in their Morehead home during a welfare check by Rowan County Sheriff's deputies on Friday.

44-year-old Joshua Cottrell, whom LEX 18 confirmed to be Blake's boyfriend, was arrested and charged on two counts of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

It's just the latest example of a real and concerning pattern in Kentucky, which ranks the highest in the United States for domestic violence against women.

That pattern is one Darlene Thomas, executive director of GreenHouse17, has been fighting to break for decades. She says that can start with you.

"As bystanders, we need to be open, we need to hear people, we need to listen to them, we need to believe them and the stories they tell us, because whatever they tell you, I promise, that's just a small bit of what they're really experiencing," Thomas said.

Signs of abuse can sometimes be subtle, but Thomas says it can look like this:

"There's often a lot of jealousy and insecurity. Manipulation of all the parties, convincing people that they're really good people except for what's happening in that home, which shows us they're not really good people. I think a lot of people that do harm do a lot to convince their partners that they're different that they'll do better," Thomas said.

Thomas says if you suspect a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, the best thing to do is start the conversation.

"Just ask the question. If you believe they're not ready to tell you everything they've been experiencing, you'll be able to tell by the look on their face. But by asking the question, we've assured them we're a safe person," Thomas said.

And she reminds survivors of abuse of this:

"It's hard to leave, but it's hard to stay. But when you realize you have value, and your children enduring abuse have value, you deserve not to be treated this way. Please, please remember: you don't have to do this alone," Thomas said.

Thomas also emphasized the community's role in addressing this crisis.

"I hope that we continue as a community to be stunned and shocked and horrified," Thomas said.

If you or a loved one is experiencing intimate partner violence, you can contact GreenHouse17's 24-hour hotline at 800-544-2022.

