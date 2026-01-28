After a call to the public, local church takes action to serve Lexington neighbors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Make sure to check on your neighbors. That was something city officials asked of Lexington residents during this period of cold weather.

On Sunday morning, services at Immanuel Baptist Church were canceled. Some from the church decided to take action.

“I'm just not one to stay in the house,” said Bradley Stevenson, a pastor at Immanuel. “I got up early, put my shovels in my truck, and got my straps and all that stuff and just started driving around town. A lot of people were off of the roads and so I just went around just trying to help people get home or get to work or wherever they were going.”

A number of people from the church – from pastors to college students – have spent time over the last few days helping their neighbors.

“They just on their own said we want to help and so who can we help and started asking for names,” lead pastor Ron Edmondson said about the college students. “Whatever needed to be done, they're just ready to help.”

The students got a few names and locations where they could shovel snow. Along the way, they also helped push some cars through the conditions.

While Lexington city leaders issued a call for residents to help one another, these acts of service go beyond listening to city officials.

“Multiples in our church have been out helping others the last couple of days,” said Edmondson. “Again that's who we're called to be as servants of Christ.”

“I love Lexington,” Stevenson shared. “I love my church and again, I think we're just called to help people and so because of that I was able to have a truck that I can go and do those kind of things.”