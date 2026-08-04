After decades in business, a Nicholasville staple will soon shut its doors

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Employees and regulars at the Cottage Cafe said it will be a big loss for the community. That includes Cherie Hager, who's been serving up homestyle cooking at the restaurant since before it became the Cottage Cafe.

"Just my people, the camaraderie, just the stories that these guys and gals can tell," she said. "Sometimes they need just somebody to talk to, somebody to have as a friend, and I have those days too. I need them as a friend."

Aug.14 will mark the end of an era, as the business on Main Street closes its doors after 20 years. The owners, Jason and Darlene Bailey, announced the closure Saturday on Facebook.

In the post, they said it was one of the hardest decisions they've ever had to make, but God is leading them to a new journey.

"We have been absolutely slammed since everybody's found out, but we wouldn't want to have it any other way," said Amelia Stidham, who's been working at the restaurant since high school.

LEX News was there as diners packed the restaurant for the lunch rush Tuesday, ordering their favorites off the menu.

Rodney Whitaker said the community is going to miss the delicious food.

"People's businesses come and go, but good cooking is where it's at," he said.

"We have people who come in every single day," Stidham said. "They do not miss a day. We have a morning group and a night group. And then we have people who come in a few times a week, and they really become like family."

On Aug. 15, the owners are inviting the community to enjoy one last meal. As a thank you, they say, the food and drinks will be free.

"That's what they do, they try to do anything and everything they can to help people," Hager said.

That's what kept her here for so long. Now she's figuring out what's next as she says goodbye to her loyal customers turned family.

"I'll find somewhere to go," she said. "It's just not gonna be home like this place."

