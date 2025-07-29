After nearly 4 decades of care, Georgetown pediatrician honored amid battle with cancer

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Georgetown pediatrician who dedicated nearly four decades to caring for Kentucky's children received a bittersweet honor as he faces an incurable cancer diagnosis. The health battle has forced him to step away from the career he loves.

Dr. Horace Hambrick, founder of Georgetown Pediatrics, was recognized as the 2025 Kentucky Immunization Champion during an emotional ceremony at his practice Tuesday afternoon.

"This honor recognizes one individual in Kentucky who has made a lasting impact on vaccine education, access, and public trust," said Daphne Spalding from the Kentucky Department for Public Health's immunization branch.

The recognition came at a difficult time for Dr. Hambrick, who received a diagnosis of synovial sarcoma this year - an incurable form of cancer that has forced his retirement after 39 years of practice.

"He never wanted to retire…and this is about as close to a retirement gathering as we could possibly have,” his wife Willow told the room of healthcare workers and friends. “I thank everyone for being here and this honor.”

Dr. Hambrick explained that his health left him no choice but to step away from the practice he founded.

"The severity of this illness, there's no other option, I have no option," he said. "I look okay right now, just down 30 pounds, but last week, I had excruciating pain from a lot of directions."

From his office, his cane leaning against his desk, he explained, "I couldn't have done it. It was a decision that got made for me, and that's just the way it was, but I hated it nonetheless," he added.

Throughout his career, Dr. Hambrick maintained a commitment to public health, inclusive care, and children's wellbeing. A little black notebook from 1986 documents the thousands of patients he has treated over the years, a notebook he still uses today.

"I tried to make this place a place that anyone who worked here felt pride in. I always tried to say, ‘What greater gift can you have than trying to help little kids get better?’” Dr. Hambrick said.

As he faces a brutal diagnosis, Dr. Hambrick credits his faith and family support for motivation.

"Deep faith. I've always had a deep faith, and this has not shaken it, but it doesn't mean I'm not upset about it, doesn't mean I don't have a ton of questions, but yet I still have a deep conviction that I'm gonna be fine, and I believe that. My family has been unbelievable," Dr. Hambrick said.

His children and grandchildren have traveled from New York, Chicago, Kansas City and Kenya to offer their support.

As one colleague told him during the ceremony: "There’s not a soul that you have met that I don’t think you haven’t touched in your lifetime.”

